How to bring back dropout students?

Child marriage was already prevalent in Bangladesh. No efforts from either government or non-government organisations were enough to stave off this social menace. Child marriage has turned into an epidemic in the last one and a half years as educational institutions were closed due to the coronavirus situation. Reports on child marriage received from schools of remote areas on 12 September was more than alarming.

According to a report published in The Daily Star on Sunday, eight out of nine students of Class VIII in Sardob High School in Kurigram have been married off. Of the 9 students in the class, only Nargis Nahar has returned to class as school resumes. Of the 225 students of the school, 63 were girls. The majority of the girl students have been married off. According to a report published in Prothom Alo, at least 50 girls of Alipur Adarsha Maddhyamik Bidyalay were victims of child marriage. They have not returned to school.