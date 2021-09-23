How to stop waste of public money

While the business of private bus owners is flourishing, the government transport agency Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) is counting losses in millions every year. BRTC conducts three main projects - purchase of buses, operation, and control. Corruption is rampant in every sector. Obaidul Quader, the minister of the concerned ministry, has also admitted at different times that there is corruption in BRTC. What we do not know is whether he has taken any effective steps to curb the corruption.

According to Prothom Alo on Tuesday, 255 buses were purchased from South Korea's Daewoo Company in 2011. The validity of these buses was 15 years, but BRTC has sold 5 buses as scrap within 10 years. The process of selling another 30 buses in the same manner is underway. The buses were purchased with a loan from the Korean Economic Development Co-operation Fund (EDCF). The price of each bus including tax was Tk 8 million to 9 million depending on the features. The terms of the EDCF loan were to buy buses from South Korea.