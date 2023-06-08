Harmful Plastic: No alternative to strict policy stand

Information that surfaced in Prothom Alo’s report regarding plastic waste on the banks of Buriganga marking World Environment Day on 5 June, is extremely unsettling.

Citing Stamford University’s Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS)’s research, the report stated that plastic can be found just by digging into the soil on the banks of Buriganga.

Plastic is showing up even seven feet underground. These plastics from the banks later sink to the river bed.

Both the river and the soil on the banks of the river are endangered by the plastic. What’s the way out of this threatening situation?

As resolved at the United Nations International Conference in 1972, 5 June is observed as World Environment Day across the world every year at the initiative of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).