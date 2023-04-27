Janata Bank loan default: Why won't officials be held accountable?

While other state-owned banks were in bad financial condition, Janata Bank was in good shape. There was a balance between their capital and loans. The bank had also done quite well.

But after the Awami League government came to power in 2009, the default loans kept growing due to political appointments in the board of directors of this bank, as in other state-owned banks.

The situation took such a turn that at one point a special allocation had to be made in the budget to run the state-owned banks.