Two university campuses, two problems

Jahangirnagar University and Chittagong University are both in the news. The incidents surrounding these universities may be different, but are similar in character.
A student of Jahangirnagar University is on a hunger strike and a sit-in, demanding eviction of non-students from the halls.
At the Chittagong University, two disputing factions of Chhatra League have engaged in clashes, wielding weapons on campus. The source of both these incidents is power politics.
There is a crisis of accommodation at the halls in every single public university, so how can a certain youths keep residing in the halls year after year even after their studentship has ended?
We are noticing with deep concern, though the responsibility of allotting rooms to student relies entirely on the hall administration, the student organisation affiliated with ruling party has been interfering there.
The 'guestrooms' of different halls are completely under their control.
There have been many movements against outsiders residing in the halls of different universities, leading to clashes, but the problem hasn’t been resolved.
Prothom Alo reported on Saturday that Samiul Islam, a third year student of the geography and environment department of Jahangirnagar University and a residential student of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall has started a movement alone.
He started a sit-in with a three-point demand, which includes eviction of non-students from the halls, abolition of the common room and ensuring accommodation for legitimate students in the mini common rooms of the halls.
Samiul’s solo movement at least roused the authority a little from their sleep. The university vice-chancellor, hall provost and house tutors going to the scene, gave assurance of meeting his demands.
Hall provost professor Obaidur Rahman said, “A seat has been arranged for him at the hall. Some time is required to meet the remaining two demands.”
We welcome the first part of his comment. They have accepted a student’s demands being faced with a movement. But what’s stopping them from meeting the remaining two demands? Evicting non-students from the halls shouldn’t take time.
Rather it’s a crime in the eyes of the law that they, without being students have been staying in the halls for so long. Those who commit crimes and those who condone the crimes, are equally guilty. It can be hoped that the university authorities will take a quick decision in this regard.
Meanwhile, news of two Chhatra League groups clashing with sharp weapons at Chittagong University, appeared in Prothom Alo along with photos.
Chhatra League there is divided into 12 factions and two influential Awami League leaders in Chattogram have been fuelling the conflicts.
About 30 students of the hostile groups engaged in clashes twice on last Wednesday and Thursday. Though they have clashed innumerous times before, the authorities didn’t take any measures yet.
The university is a place for pursuing and creating knowledge, not a place to exercise power and brandish weapons. The university administration cannot bow down to the muscle power of any student organisation.
To maintain a proper educational environment on campus, the law must be allowed to run its own course. There’s no doubt that the situation will turn even more dangerous, if strict action is not taken against outsiders or non-students.
It’s expected that the Jahangirnagar University and Chittagong University authorities will take necessary steps immediately.