Two university campuses, two problems

Jahangirnagar University and Chittagong University are both in the news. The incidents surrounding these universities may be different, but are similar in character.

A student of Jahangirnagar University is on a hunger strike and a sit-in, demanding eviction of non-students from the halls.

At the Chittagong University, two disputing factions of Chhatra League have engaged in clashes, wielding weapons on campus. The source of both these incidents is power politics.

There is a crisis of accommodation at the halls in every single public university, so how can a certain youths keep residing in the halls year after year even after their studentship has ended?