Dengue: Don’t blame people, take responsibility of failure

Entomologists from the beginning of the year warned that the dengue outbreak is going to take a serious turn this year. The surveys of DGHS preceding monsoon in almost every area of Dhaka city revealed prevalence of Aedes mosquito. None paid any heed to that warning. Dhaka is the most densely populated city in the world alongside being the most unlivable city. These make Dhaka an ideal breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes.

Although our authorities have 23 years of experience dealing with the dengue situation, their reaction every year gives a notion that they are caught off guard. Irresponsibility of people in the charge, complacence, and lack of coordination between local government ministry and health ministry have led to the situation go beyond control, but they have put the blame on the people, who are the victim of the situation.

A research by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on dengue situation revealed that the governmental and political initiative did not get prioritised containing dengue this year. Despite all forewarnings, drives against Aedes mosquitoes all seem eyewash. The experience of facing Covid crisis was not utilised. Although DGHS clearly has the mandate to play a central role in the fight against dengue, its activities are confined only to diagnosis and treatment.