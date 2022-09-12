This is alarming, finding solution is a must

If they end up taking their own life out of intense anger, the established practice of branding that death as suicide absolves the parents of all responsibility.

Statistics on suicide published by non-government organisation Aanchal Foundation in a report on 9 September are scary, to say the least. According to the report, published on the eve of international suicide prevention day on 10 September, a total of 364 students committed suicide from January to August this year. 194 of them are school students.

Over 45 students committed suicide every month during this period. 79 per cent of the students who committed suicide are 13 to 20 years old. Suicide of a total of 151 students was reported from June 2020 to July 2021. This number is more than double in the first eight months of this year.