Is the RU vice chancellor above the law?

On his last day in office as vice chancellor of Rajshahi University, Abdus Sohban created a record by appointing 141 persons at the last moment. These persons include leaders and activists of the pro-government student organisation, Bangladesh Chhatra League, relatives of the university teachers and staff, as well as persons from whom the VC had taken various favours and benefits.
During the British rule, the zemindar's would not bother about the laws and would run their estates as they wished. That is exactly how the former VC of Rajshahi University, Abdus Sobhan, ran the university during his two terms, that is, eight years, in office. In his first time he tried to cover up his corruption and irregularities, but in the second time he was brazen. And he adroitly used the University Ordinance 1973 as a shield.
Before this last stroke of recruitment scams, Abdus Sobhan had amended the university's appointment rules, relaxing certain criteria in order to appoint his own son-in-law and daughter as teachers. He faces several other grave accusations, including forcefully occupying a building. The University Grants Commission (UGC) launched an inquiry into the appointments and found several discrepancies. The education ministry cancelled the appointments and issued directives for no further appointments to be made. The vice chancellor, however, went ahead running the university as he wished. He challenged UGC and the education ministry.
Earlier, there had been an inquiry into irregularities and corruption allegations against the vice chancellor of Rokeya University, Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah. In order to cover up his own offences, he launched a personal attack on the education minister. No action was taken against him.
Where do these vice chancellors get such clout? Are they above the law? If they are not above the law, how can a VC challenge the university regulatory body, UGC? How can a VC abuse the education minister? What is the use of having such a fangless regulatory commission? UGC will carry out meaningless inquiries, the education ministry will issue useless directives and the university vice chancellors will dismiss these with a snap of their fingers. This cannot continue. Education and educational institutions are unsafe in the hands of such so-called vice chancellors.
Previously, renowned scholars of the country were appointed as vice chancellors. Now merit and educational qualifications are overshadowed by blind allegiance towards the ruling party. That is why the vice chancellors do not give two hoots about UGC or the education ministries. They know that UGC or the ministry cannot take away their jobs or even give them their jobs.
UGC is presently investigating financial and administrative irregularities in over a dozen autonomous and government universities. Investigations are being made into 10 incumbent and former vice chancellors of these institutions. Some investigations have been completed, a couple of reports have been submitted, but so far no legal action has been taken.
A proper inquiry must be made about the dubious recruitments Abdus Sobhan made at the last moment. All unlawful appointments must be scrapped. And legal action must be taken against the person who has used his position as VC to sidestep all rules and regulations, violate the law and pilfer state resources.