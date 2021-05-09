Is the RU vice chancellor above the law?

Previously, renowned scholars of the country were appointed as vice chancellors. Now merit and educational qualifications are overshadowed by blind allegiance towards the ruling party. That is why the vice chancellors do not give two hoots about UGC or the education ministries. They know that UGC or the ministry cannot take away their jobs or even give them their jobs.

UGC is presently investigating financial and administrative irregularities in over a dozen autonomous and government universities. Investigations are being made into 10 incumbent and former vice chancellors of these institutions. Some investigations have been completed, a couple of reports have been submitted, but so far no legal action has been taken.

A proper inquiry must be made about the dubious recruitments Abdus Sobhan made at the last moment. All unlawful appointments must be scrapped. And legal action must be taken against the person who has used his position as VC to sidestep all rules and regulations, violate the law and pilfer state resources.