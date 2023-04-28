VWB programme: Why deprive destitute women

Allegations of irregularities, bias and arbitrariness regarding these lists are rampant. It is unfortunate that the lists not being prepared due to the scuffle between people’s representatives and the local administration. According to a Prothom Alo report, due to the conflict, distribution of rice to distressed women under the Vulnerable Women Benefit (VWB) programme could not be started in 21 unions of the country. The final list of poor women was not prepared in seven of the unions yet.

The list could not be finalised due to conflict between the local people’s representatives and government officials in some places while in some places due to the disagreement between the upazila parishad chairmen and union parishad chairmen and members, and in some areas between the union parishad chairmen and members. As a result, disadvantaged women of these unions could not avail the service of receiving rice. Beneficiaries of the VWB program receive 30 kg of rice per month for two years.