VWB programme: Why deprive destitute women

An increase in the reach of the government's social security programme and the amount of benefits to the recipients may provide some relief to the marginalised quarters of society. According to the latest survey of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), 18.7 per cent of the people are still living below the poverty line despite the reduction in the country's poverty rate. Extreme poverty rate in the country is 5.6 per cent.
Popular government social security programmes include Old Age Allowance, Widow Allowance, Mother and Child Allowance, Destitute Women Allowance and Disability Allowance. Local public representatives and local administration are responsible for preparing the lists of those who can avail these allowances.
Allegations of irregularities, bias and arbitrariness regarding these lists are rampant. It is unfortunate that the lists not being prepared due to the scuffle between people’s representatives and the local administration. According to a Prothom Alo report, due to the conflict, distribution of rice to distressed women under the Vulnerable Women Benefit (VWB) programme could not be started in 21 unions of the country. The final list of poor women was not prepared in seven of the unions yet.
The list could not be finalised due to conflict between the local people’s representatives and government officials in some places while in some places due to the disagreement between the upazila parishad chairmen and union parishad chairmen and members, and in some areas between the union parishad chairmen and members. As a result, disadvantaged women of these unions could not avail the service of receiving rice. Beneficiaries of the VWB program receive 30 kg of rice per month for two years.
As many as 1.04 million cards have been allocated this time for VWB cycle 2023-24. Beneficiaries will get assistance from 1 January, 2023 to 31 December, 2024. Over 2.58 million people made applications to be listed in the programme across the country. This application was taken from 10-30 November last year. The deadline for verification of applications ended in December last year.
According to the Department of Women Affairs and local sources, the list of beneficiaries could not be finalised in six unions of Khansama upazila of Dinajpur and one union of Char Rajibpur upazila of Kurigram. The list have been delayed due to dispute in total 14 unions including 12 in Trishal Upazila of Mymensingh, one in Char Rajibpur Upazila of Kurigram, one in Rajarhat Upazila. As a result rice could not be distributed to these unions. In an upazila, a human chain was formed demanding the removal of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) under the banner of UP members Oikya Forum and villagers.
There can be dispute between the people’s representatives and the local administration on many issues. But why to fight over the list of destitute women? Why do not the people’s representatives make the list in time? Again, why will the administration make list at the order of local Awami League leaders excluding public representatives? It's not about brandishing power, it's about responsibility. It also remains to be seen whether those who could not make the list of recipients of the VWB programme are eligible to hold their posts. Why should the poor and helpless women be victims of the dispute between the local administration, public representatives and leaders of the ruling party?
Those who are responsible for not making the list of destitute women should be held accountable be it the local public representatives or the administration. We demand the immediate intervention of the relevant ministry in this regard.