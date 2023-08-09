New vehicles for DC, UNO: Is this how the govt maintains austerity?

In March this year, the government issued a circular as part of austerity measures, restricting the purchase of new vehicles. However, this decision has been reversed within a short span of five months. A new initiative was set in motion to purchase 261 new vehicles intended for Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs).

According to Prothom Alo, the Ministry of Public Administration justified the acquisition of new vehicles for DCs and UNOs, citing the need for seamless organisation of the upcoming parliament election. To materialise this plan, the Ministry of Public Administration prepared a proposal for the procurement of the 261 vehicles and submitted it for approval to the Ministry of Finance.

Additionally, the election commission (EC) secretariat has also expressed its intention to purchase new vehicles. Three ministries and agencies, aiming to obtain a total of 271 vehicles, sent proposals to the Ministry of Finance for approval. Out of this tally, 261 vehicles are designated for use by DCs and UNOs.