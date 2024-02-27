Jahangirnagar University: Withdraw expulsion order of two student leaders

There are allegations of terror activities of a group of Chattra League leaders-activists in various public universities including Jahangirnagar University, but no action is taken against them. There are also examples of drawing new graffiti by the Chattra League erasing graffiti of Chattra Union and other student organisations at various times, and the university authorities were seen playing no role in these cases. The Jahangirnagr University administration was inactive to stop rape and other wrongdoings on campus, but they overreacted to expel the two leaders of the Chattra Union.

Student organisations regularly demonstrate against the suspension of two leaders of Chattra Union on the campus. University Teachers Network, former student leaders and eminent citizens also issued statements demanding revoke of the expulsion.

We also agree to them and we say that withdraw the suspension order of two Chattra Union leaders Amartya Ray and Riddha Anindya Ganguly. It is not the task of the university administration to hamper the educational activities of two students on minor grounds. Make arrangements so that they can continue their educational activities.