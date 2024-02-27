Editorial
Jahangirnagar University: Withdraw expulsion order of two student leaders
When turmoil is underway on the Jahangirnagar University campus over the rape of a woman the university administration is trying to blame others.
The university administration decided to evict non-students, who are staying in halls by force after ending their study, from dormitories following the above-mentioned incident. They evicted some non-students but could remove none of the political block those who became ‘permanent residents’ in the name of Chattra League leaders.
Left-leaning student organisations have waged a non-stop movement demanding the expulsion of non-students from halls, as well as the trial of rape incidents. As part of their movement, Chattra Union painted graffiti titled “Freedom from rape and autocracy” on the wall of the Arts Building, and there was graffiti of Bangabandhu on it. After that, a series of events took place fast. Two leaders of the Chattra League went on fast unto death demanding the expulsion of those who were involved in erasing the Bangabandhu graffiti. Later, they ended their fast upon the assurance of the vice-chancellor, as well as the expulsion of Amartya Ray, president of the Chhatra Union, and Riddha Anindya Ganguly, general secretary, for a year. This penalty has raised questions. The decision was taken at a special meeting of the JU syndicate on 20 February and the accused persons were given no opportunity for self-defence, as well as the committee was headed by a person who once was accused of sexual harassment and demoted as a punishment.
The two expelled Chattra Union leaders face allegations of drawing anti-rape and autocracy graffiti on the wall of the Arts and Humanities faculty building by erasing the wall paint of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujinur Rahman. Such wall paint is not permanent. It changes over time. One painting is drawn over another. There was the graffiti of former vice-chancellor Farzana Islam before the wall painting of Bangabandhu was drawn. Another painting of Bangabandhu is still on a nearby wall. So, it is usual to raise questions on the rationality of the allegation of drawing new graffiti to demean Bangabandhu brought by the university administration or the Chattra League. The decision to suspend two students for a year because of drawing graffiti replacing another one is not only injustice but also inhumane.
There are allegations of terror activities of a group of Chattra League leaders-activists in various public universities including Jahangirnagar University, but no action is taken against them. There are also examples of drawing new graffiti by the Chattra League erasing graffiti of Chattra Union and other student organisations at various times, and the university authorities were seen playing no role in these cases. The Jahangirnagr University administration was inactive to stop rape and other wrongdoings on campus, but they overreacted to expel the two leaders of the Chattra Union.
Student organisations regularly demonstrate against the suspension of two leaders of Chattra Union on the campus. University Teachers Network, former student leaders and eminent citizens also issued statements demanding revoke of the expulsion.
We also agree to them and we say that withdraw the suspension order of two Chattra Union leaders Amartya Ray and Riddha Anindya Ganguly. It is not the task of the university administration to hamper the educational activities of two students on minor grounds. Make arrangements so that they can continue their educational activities.