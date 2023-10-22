Money changers must keep open for people going abroad

Generally, Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), an apex body of bankers, and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA), an organisation of the banks involved with foreign currency exchanges, fix the dollar price at the advice of the central bank.

The money changers generally buy the US dollars from the people who return from abroad, expatriates and tourists. In some cases they buy the dollar from the banks and sell those at a higher price. But recently, the out-bound passengers had to buy dollars with Tk 10 more than the fixed rate. At the same time, there were allegations of money laundering against some of the money exchangers.

In this context, the situation has aggravated as the police conducted raids at a number of money exchanging houses at the behest of the government. The money exchangers are not selling dollars openly now. The passengers, who want to go abroad, have been facing hurdles at different places.