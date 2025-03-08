International Women’s Day: Ensure equality in all spheres

The Bangladesh Constitution grants five fundamental rights to all citizens, regardless of gender. It also upholds the principle of equal rights for all, irrespective of race, religion or social background. However, the reality remains that, even after 54 years of independence, gender discrimination persists. According to UNICEF report, girls in Bangladesh remain trapped in a cycle of malnutrition.

Women have spearheaded a revolution in Bangladesh’s garment sector. However, research indicates that wage disparities among female garment workers across different regions range from 51% to 60% which is deeply concerning. Moreover, the number of hospital beds allocated to women remains unequal to that of men. While the presence of women in administration has increased, their participation in project implementation remains limited.

There is still a lack of safe sanitation facilities for women and incidents of sexual violence and harassment against women and girls on trains and buses continue. Women face constant fear while commuting to schools, colleges or workplaces using public transport. Bangladesh ranks eighth globally and first in South Asia in terms of child marriage rates.

The findings from research, surveys and globally indices highlight a deeply distressing picture of gender discrimination in the country.

It is crucial to recognise that gender equality is not just a concern for one day but an urgent, everyday issue. Instead of limiting discussions on women’s rights to 8 March, efforts must be made throughout the remaining 364 days of the year to promote gender equality in all aspects of society.