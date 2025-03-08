Editorial
International Women’s Day: Ensure equality in all spheres
Today is International Women’s Day. The theme of this year is “For all women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”. This slogan underscores the necessity of establishing women’s rights in society and taking swift action based on justice and equality.
To achieve this, priority must be given to women’s empowerment and rights by focusing on poverty eradication, gender-responsive economic initiatives, the implementation of green economies, the development of a caring society and the strengthening of feminist organisations. Most importantly, ensuring women’s strong presence in all spheres is essential. However, a matter of concern is the reduction in global assistance for women’s services due to wars, conflicts and climate change in recent years. In this context, former US president Donald Trump has terminated USAID projects worldwide, further limiting financial aid for women’s development.
When observing Bangladesh in the context of the global situation, it is evident that despite numerous challenges, Bangladeshi women are progressing forward. Their contributions are not only vital in protecting children and resources but also in disaster risk management, a role that has gained international recognition.
Women have made significant contributions to education, healthcare and human resource development. Furthermore, in terms of life expectancy, women have long surpassed men.
The Bangladesh Constitution grants five fundamental rights to all citizens, regardless of gender. It also upholds the principle of equal rights for all, irrespective of race, religion or social background. However, the reality remains that, even after 54 years of independence, gender discrimination persists. According to UNICEF report, girls in Bangladesh remain trapped in a cycle of malnutrition.
Women have spearheaded a revolution in Bangladesh’s garment sector. However, research indicates that wage disparities among female garment workers across different regions range from 51% to 60% which is deeply concerning. Moreover, the number of hospital beds allocated to women remains unequal to that of men. While the presence of women in administration has increased, their participation in project implementation remains limited.
There is still a lack of safe sanitation facilities for women and incidents of sexual violence and harassment against women and girls on trains and buses continue. Women face constant fear while commuting to schools, colleges or workplaces using public transport. Bangladesh ranks eighth globally and first in South Asia in terms of child marriage rates.
The findings from research, surveys and globally indices highlight a deeply distressing picture of gender discrimination in the country.
It is crucial to recognise that gender equality is not just a concern for one day but an urgent, everyday issue. Instead of limiting discussions on women’s rights to 8 March, efforts must be made throughout the remaining 364 days of the year to promote gender equality in all aspects of society.
In the 2024 student uprising, women played a leading role. In recent years, female footballers from Bangladesh have won multiple international titles. However, it is unfortunate that the state has consistently displayed discriminatory behaviour towards female athletes, depriving them of fair wages and equal opportunities. Neither on the field nor in their accommodations has a supportive environment been ensured for them.
Our society and the world must be built on the contributions of both men and women. Progress cannot be achieved by leaving anyone behind. By 2025, while significant progress has been made in women’s empowerment in Bangladesh, social barriers remain substantial. In several places, women face restrictions on playing football or singing, imposed by a section of society. Additionally, harassment over their attire persists in various regions. Women continue to experience severe bullying- on the streets, in public transport and eve on social media.
Despite these challenges, Bangladeshi women are expected to further strengthen their position in families, workplaces and all spheres of society. This International Women’s Day, the hope is that women will continue to break barriers and achieve greater empowerment.