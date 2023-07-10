Healthy diet: Development must benefit all

The second point of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) calls for ending hunger by ensuring that everyone in the world can afford nutritious food by 2030. The SDGs were announced in 2016 after the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) were met in 2015. Bangladesh is one of its signatories.

Bangladesh’s progress in achieving the Millennium Development Goals in alleviating extreme poverty and hunger, achieving universal primary education, empowering women, reducing infant mortality and improving maternal health has been remarkable. The progress is better than many developing countries. Naturally, Bangladesh will do well in achieving the SDG targets—at least that is expected. Our progress in many sectors including agriculture is commendable.