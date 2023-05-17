Devastated St. Martin’s: The Island should be brought back to life

Although Bangladesh managed to avert the blow of very severe cyclone Mocha, the storm wreaked havoc in the Saint Martin’s Island. Country’s one of the most visited tourist spots Saint Martin’s has a population of around 11,000. More than 2,000 houses and shops have been damaged due to the cyclone in this eight square kilometre island. More than 1200 were completely destroyed. Most of the mud houses in Majherpara, Konarpara, Galachipa, Dakshinpara, Paschimpara, Uttarpara of the island were razed to the ground. Thousands of people have to live in the open.

Some residents of St. Martin’s took cover in cyclone shelters in Teknaf after the forecast of the storm came. Remaining others was sent to shelters in St. Martin's at the initiative of the local administration. Because of this, no one was injured though the cyclone unleashed havoc on the island. The residents, after the storm had passed, returned their homes only to find some houses were completely damaged while some were partially damaged. They were left with nothing - no food, no supports.