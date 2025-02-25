Deterioration of law and order: Can the home adviser shirk responsibilities?

In protest against an incident against the rape, students and individuals from various professions blocked Mirpur road at Asad Gate on Sunday. On the same night, students of Dhaka University held a rally and demonstration demanding the resignation of Adviser of Home Affairs, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

At an emergency press conference held at 3:00am on Sunday night, the Adviser of Home Affairs stated that the law and order situation had improved compared to past. However, the following day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam acknowledged the deterioration of law and order in Dhaka stating, “Mugging has increased at night. It has also increased during the day.” Adviser of Home Affairs claims that the law and order situation has improved, the IGP asserts that mugging has escalated both during the day and at night. Whose statement should the citizen trust?

Adviser further stated that the associates of the Awami League were attempting to destabilise the country. If these associates are indeed responsible for creating instability, why has the government not taken action against them? Despite more than two weeks of Operation Devil Hunt, incidents of mugging, robbery and extortion continue to rise. What explanation does the government have for this? Does this operation merely serve as eyewash?