Let barriers to positive cultural practices be removed

The concerns, content creators and actors of three generations voiced holding a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on last Thursday, are the outlook of each and every cultural activist as well as conscious people. The liberty of telling a story being free from different sorts of control, they demanded is very much logical.

Questions have long been raised about the suitability of the government officials that have been entrusted with the responsibility of watching over the art and culture, for the job.

The film, director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki made in the name ‘Shonibar Bikel’, has been stuck at the censor board for three and a half years. However, they didn’t consider it necessary to explain where exactly in the film they have an objection. They say there’s no provision in the law to give an explanation in such cases.