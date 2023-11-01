Unregulated potato sales: Farmers and consumers interest should be prioritised 

The decision to import potatoes has raised questions, especially since the Ministry of Agriculture ceased potato exports, citing a surplus in production compared to domestic demand. This leaves us pondering why the prices of this agricultural product have reached historic highs in the local market.

The Agriculture Minister has placed blame on syndicates of cold storage owners for the abnormal price hike. Consumer rights protection directorate also pointed fingers at syndicates. Notably, Prothom Alo reports a significant absence of market surveillance in Munshiganj, the largest potato-producing district in Bangladesh, for over a month. Given this context, it would not be an exaggeration to say that the potato market, which has remained steadfast with high prices for two months, has provided syndicates with an opportunity to reap even greater profits.

The Ministry of Commerce, which has failed to supervise effectively, has also struggled to stabilise prices by increasing the supply of potatoes in the market. Despite the potato market's instability over the past two months, the decision to import has been delayed.