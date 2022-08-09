Can't oil price hike be protested?

Different political parties and organisations held demonstrations and protest rallies at different places across the country protesting against the price hike of fuel oil by 42 to 51 per cent.

Wherever there was no obstruction on police’s part, the events were held peacefully there. On the contrary, wherever there were obstructions by police, there were occurrences and many people were injured.

Under the banner of ‘progressive students' organisations’, nine left-leaning students' organisations on Sunday last arranged a demonstration protesting at the fuel price hike.