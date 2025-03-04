Conflicts among cadres: Why is the interim govt silent?

In a statement issued by the inter-cadre discrimination elimination council, it was stated that 12 officials from the 25 cadres were temporarily suspended for a trivial reason, writing posts on Facebook. However, despite engaging in similar activities, no action was taken against members of the administration cadre. The statement further alleged that the administration cadre had utilised a biased state mechanism to obstruct the activities of the 25 cadres by implementing such punitive measures.

As a counter-response to the announcement of a pen-down strike and human chain demonstration by officials from the 25 cadres, the administration cadre also organised certain programmes earlier.

However, their protests did not escalate to the level of a work stoppage.

The confrontation between two groups of government officials is neither favourable for the government nor for the administration. There are allegations that certain quarters of the government want to keep this dispute alive and put some pressure on the administration cadre. However, it must be acknowledged that such a situation not only disrupts administrative discipline but also deprives the public of essential government services. A significant number of officials from the 25 cadres are directly involved in the country’s service sectors.

We believe that the government should take swift action by engaging in discussions with all stakeholders. If it intends to implement the recommendations of the Reform Commission, it must do so with the confidence and consensus of all relevant parties. The colonial era “divide and rule” approach must be abandoned in this matter. All officials are employees of the Republic and the notion that some are superior while others are inferior must be completely disregarded.

Furthermore, while some delay in policymaking may be understandable, the punitive action taken against the 12 officials from the 25 cadres should be revoked without delay. This would help create an environment conductive to dialogue and constructive resolution.