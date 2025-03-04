Editorial
Conflicts among cadres: Why is the interim govt silent?
The interim government established the public administration reform commission to enhance the efficiency of the public administration. Led by former adviser and secretary Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, the commission has already submitted a report with 100 recommendations. This has further intensified conflict among different cadres within the public administration.
Currently, 75% of the quota is allocated to the administrative cadre for promotions to the rank of deputy secretary, while the remaining 25% is allocated for all other cadres. The public administration reform commission has proposed a new structure, suggesting that 50% of deputy secretary positions be allocated to the administrative cadre, with remaining 50% distributed among the other 25 cadres. However, this proposal has not satisfied any party involved. Officials from the 25 other cadres have raised concerns that while members of the administration cadre receive rapid promotions, others are deprived. They have proposed abolishing the quota system in the deputy secretary pool and implementing a merit-based recruitment process instead.
Officials from the 25 cadres have alleged that they are being deprived due to the dominance and authority of a single cadre within the public administration. Although they enter the civil service through the same BCS examination, the majority of top positions are occupied by members of the administration cadre. On the other hand, members of the administration cadre argue that candidates select their preferred cadre at the time of joining the service. Therefore, they claim that the allegations of discrimination against them are unfounded.
This dispute has also extended to social media, where officials from both sides have written against each other. As a consequence of such posts, 12 officials from the 25 cadre were temporarily suspended. However, despite engaging in similar conduct, no officials from the administration cadre faced suspension. Officials from the 25 cadres believe that, as members of the administrative cadre hold key policymaking positions, this situation had led to a double standard. In protest against the punitive action taken against the 12 officials and demanding the abolition of cadre based discrimination, the 25 cadres observed a 24-hour work stoppage across the country on Sunday, resulting in the public being deprived of government services.
In a statement issued by the inter-cadre discrimination elimination council, it was stated that 12 officials from the 25 cadres were temporarily suspended for a trivial reason, writing posts on Facebook. However, despite engaging in similar activities, no action was taken against members of the administration cadre. The statement further alleged that the administration cadre had utilised a biased state mechanism to obstruct the activities of the 25 cadres by implementing such punitive measures.
As a counter-response to the announcement of a pen-down strike and human chain demonstration by officials from the 25 cadres, the administration cadre also organised certain programmes earlier.
However, their protests did not escalate to the level of a work stoppage.
The confrontation between two groups of government officials is neither favourable for the government nor for the administration. There are allegations that certain quarters of the government want to keep this dispute alive and put some pressure on the administration cadre. However, it must be acknowledged that such a situation not only disrupts administrative discipline but also deprives the public of essential government services. A significant number of officials from the 25 cadres are directly involved in the country’s service sectors.
We believe that the government should take swift action by engaging in discussions with all stakeholders. If it intends to implement the recommendations of the Reform Commission, it must do so with the confidence and consensus of all relevant parties. The colonial era “divide and rule” approach must be abandoned in this matter. All officials are employees of the Republic and the notion that some are superior while others are inferior must be completely disregarded.
Furthermore, while some delay in policymaking may be understandable, the punitive action taken against the 12 officials from the 25 cadres should be revoked without delay. This would help create an environment conductive to dialogue and constructive resolution.