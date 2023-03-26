The struggle for democracy must be won too

Today is the Independence Day. The armed battle against Pakistani occupying forces began on this day in 1971 and the final victory came on 16 December after a bloody war that continued for nine months.

Three million people gave their lives, about ten million people migrated and innumerous women suffered torture to achieve this independence.

On this Independence Day we humbly remember those valiant sons who sacrificed themselves for the country.

We recall Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who gradually led a nation on the way of freedom and gave the final declaration on 26 March 1971.

We also remember the four national leaders who operated the liberation war in Bangabandhu’s absence.