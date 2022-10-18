Is the university administration above accountability?

Prothom Alo reports that the construction of 21 structures is underway at Jahangirnagar University at a cost of Tk 14.45 billion.
This includes the construction of dormitories for students, residential buildings for teachers and employees, administrative buildings, expansion of academic buildings and sports complexes. This project is being termed as 'arbitrary development' for two reasons. Firstly, Public Procurement Regulations (PPR) were not followed in this project. Secondly, buildings are being constructed as per the whims of the officials without following the plans of the university.
Allegations of irregularities in the ongoing development project of JU were raised almost from the beginning. The president and general secretary of Chhatra League at the time were accused of receiving large financial benefits in order not to create any obstacles in the construction work. Number of students and teachers of the university also protested over this. After this incident, the top two leaders of BCL were removed. But no investigation let alone any action was taken against the then vice-chancellor and others against whom the allegation was raised.
Major irregularities occurred in the appointment of project managers. According to the planning ministry circular, there is no provision to appoint a project manager before project approval. However, in the project proposal or DPP, the acting director of the university's planning and development office is appointed as the project director. It was said in the DPP that one consultancy firm would be appointed to carry out the design and supervision work, but four firms were given the responsibility. The project manager also violated the terms of tender invitation and submission.
Although construction of 21 infrastructures has been undertaken, no clear plan has been taken in advance. As a result, the design had to be changed repeatedly. Around 750 trees have been cut due to the construction of unplanned structures. Over two hundred more trees may need to be felled to complete the entire project.
Such indiscriminate felling of trees is having an adverse effect on wildlife. Apart from this, some infrastructures are being constructed in the project, which are unnecessary. A number of residential buildings, complexes and towers are being constructed for the accommodation of teachers, officers and employees of the university at a cost of around Tk 1.2 billion.
The university currently has 478 residences for teachers, officials and employees; But 190 houses are lying empty. As seen earlier, despite having two administrative buildings, it was decided to construct a third administrative building at a cost of Tk 1.38 billion. After Prothom Alo had reported on this matter, the Ministry of Education suspended its construction.
The ongoing development project of Jahangirnagar University can be a prime example of how many types of irregularities, lack of planning and arbitrariness can exist in a project. The question is, is the Jahangirnagar University administration above all kinds of accountability?