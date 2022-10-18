Is the university administration above accountability?

Although construction of 21 infrastructures has been undertaken, no clear plan has been taken in advance. As a result, the design had to be changed repeatedly. Around 750 trees have been cut due to the construction of unplanned structures. Over two hundred more trees may need to be felled to complete the entire project.

Such indiscriminate felling of trees is having an adverse effect on wildlife. Apart from this, some infrastructures are being constructed in the project, which are unnecessary. A number of residential buildings, complexes and towers are being constructed for the accommodation of teachers, officers and employees of the university at a cost of around Tk 1.2 billion.

The university currently has 478 residences for teachers, officials and employees; But 190 houses are lying empty. As seen earlier, despite having two administrative buildings, it was decided to construct a third administrative building at a cost of Tk 1.38 billion. After Prothom Alo had reported on this matter, the Ministry of Education suspended its construction.

The ongoing development project of Jahangirnagar University can be a prime example of how many types of irregularities, lack of planning and arbitrariness can exist in a project. The question is, is the Jahangirnagar University administration above all kinds of accountability?