Language martyrs remain in our hearts

Today is the 21 February, our Language Martyrs' Day. It is also International Mother Language Day. This day reminds the people all around the world of their rights to their mother tongue and recognition of its dignity. It carries emotional significance for Banglaees because our youth sacrificed their lives on streets in Dhaka on this day in 1952. They had pressed home the demand to establish the rights of the mother language Bangla. Today we remember the language martyrs including Salam, Rafique, Barkat, Jabbar, Shafiur and all others with deep respect and love.

This year, Shaheed Dibash, the language martyr's day, is being commemorated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So the regular events on the occasion cannot be held. Reasonably, the events to pay tribute to the language martyrs have been restricted at Shaheed Minar. The month-long book fair of February organised by Bangla Academy has been postponed and is to open on 18 March.