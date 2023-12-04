Power sector accountability and consumer satisfaction a must

With the high electricity demand during summer, the agony of load shedding increases. Due to lower demand during winter, load shedding is also relatively less.

But the common consumer never gets uninterrupted power supply. However, the case for VIP customers is different. Apart from the energy crisis, the biggest problems in the power sector are irregularities, corruption and wastage.

In the survey by the Power Cell of the power department, it is seen that eight per cent of new customers have to pay extra, over and above the government stipulated charges to get new electric connections. And 19 per cent complain about load shedding.

The survey was done on 15,245 customers. About 91 per cent of the customers who participated in the survey are from the residential sector. Others are from industry, commerce and agricultural irrigation sectors.