Livestock department: Stop irregularities, waste of resources

Livestock plays a vital role in ensuring food security, balanced nutrition, addressing unemployment issues, and creating self-employment opportunities in Bangladesh.

However, questions have arisen regarding the effectiveness of the programmes and projects implemented by the Department of Livestock Services to assist farmers.

According to a report by Prothom Alo, the Livestock department procured 360 vehicles at a cost of Tk 1.85 billion early last year to provide emergency treatment to sick cows and goats. Unfortunately, these vehicles are being used for personal purposes by officials instead of fulfilling their intended role of treating sick animals.

Some officials from the livestock department use these vehicles to attend ministerial events, for their daily commutes between home and the office, and for personal travel.