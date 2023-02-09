Turkey, Syria earthquake: How equipped is Bangladesh to deal with such catastrophe?

A major earthquake caused havoc in Turkey and Syria. We offer our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in this earthquake and sympathies to the injured. About 11,000 people have died in the two countries. Bangladesh is observing a national mourning today. Due to extremely cold weather in the earthquake area, the rescue operation is delayed. It can be assumed that the number of dead will increase by the time the rescue work is completed.

This earthquake is considered to be one of the deadliest earthquakes in the world in recent times. Scientists say that this catastrophic earthquake was created when the Arabian plate moved northward and pushed against the Anatolian plate. In 2003, an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 occurred near the city of Bam in Iran, killing 26,000 people.