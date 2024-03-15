Amendment of road transport act will increase risk of accidents

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft of Road Transport (Amendment) Act, 2024 bringing changes in at least 12 sections of the existing act. The draft act reduces penalties in different sections and converts two non-bailable sections into bailable ones.

Sections 84, 98, and 105 were non-bailable in the existing law. The amendments make all sections bailable except Section 105. Section 98 deals with the penalty for loss of lives and properties due to overloading and reckless driving. The owners of vehicles are now asked to come under insurance.

It can be noted that vehicle owners and transport worker associations have been protesting against the act since it was passed in 2018 in the wake of the student movement. They even observed strikes to prevent passing of the law. Some of them who led the strikes were even the members of the cabinet. None can take a stance against the law passed by the government despite being minister of the government. If anyone wants to do it, they must resign first.

