May the New Year bring an end to the dark days

Exactly a year ago we wrote that this time Pahela Baishakh, the Bangla New Year, has arrived at a time of crisis. The novel coronavirus had emerged on the scene and spread throughout the world. At that time 39 persons had died in Bangladesh of Covid and 803 cases had been detected. A year later, the death toll stands at 9,891 and the number of cases at over 697,000.

The second wave of coronavirus has hit. Over 7000 persons are contracting the virus per day, on average. And the daily death toll, on average, is over 70. With the sudden surge in the number of patients, the hospitals are under pressure.

A lockdown had been enforced around this time last year to contain the spread of coronavirus. This time too, from Wednesday a lockdown has been declared. The government is trying to curb public gatherings and this lockdown is part of the efforts to this end.