Parks in Dhaka: Commercial establishments unacceptable

Green parks are often referred to as the lifeblood of urban environments. Just as a human cannot thrive without healthy lungs, a city too cannot flourish without its green sanctuaries.

In the city of 1.5 million residents, green parks and open spaces are very scarce. What remains is under constant threat from encroachment and pollution. Dhaka South City, with its 75 wards, possesses only 27 parks, with 6 of them leased out.

Meanwhile, Dhaka North City boasts 23 parks. In a metropolis as densely populated as this one, every ward should ideally host at least one park to enhance the quality of life for its citizens.