Parks in Dhaka: Commercial establishments unacceptable

Green parks are often referred to as the lifeblood of urban environments. Just as a human cannot thrive without healthy lungs, a city too cannot flourish without its green sanctuaries.
In the city of 1.5 million residents, green parks and open spaces are very scarce. What remains is under constant threat from encroachment and pollution. Dhaka South City, with its 75 wards, possesses only 27 parks, with 6 of them leased out.
Meanwhile, Dhaka North City boasts 23 parks. In a metropolis as densely populated as this one, every ward should ideally host at least one park to enhance the quality of life for its citizens.
According to a Prothom Alo report, Dhaka South City Corporation renovated Nawab Sirajuddaula Park in Old Dhaka two years ago, spending Tk 15 million. It was then intended to be open to the public as a green space. However, eateries and warehouses have now been established there. Part of the park has been taken over by various types of rides, including trains and swings, marketed as entertainment for children and teenagers.
Local residents have been protesting for a year to preserve the green space at Bahadur Shah Park. Allegations have arisen that lessees are harming the park's wildlife and environment by constructing permanent structures on the premises.
Commercial establishments have been established in the parks, as they have been leased to local councilors, Awami League leaders, and their relatives. If this trend continues, the city may lose its open spaces entirely in the future.
On the other hand, there are 23 parks in the 54 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation, and none of them have been leased out. Only one park, Justice Shahabuddin Ahmad Park in Gulshan, has been entrusted to a third party. Local residents have expressed objections to the establishment of a coffee shop inside the park, which is owned by the organisation responsible for managing the park.
Adil Muhammad Khan, a professor in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at Jahangirnagar University, pointed out that when commercial establishments are introduced in parks, not only does it harm the environment, but it also deprives people of the right to enjoy the park in a free and peaceful setting.
According to urban planners, there are three types of parks to consider in urban planning: neighbourhood parks within walking distance, community parks at the community level, and city parks on a larger urban scale. According to the existing Detailed Area Plan (2010) of Dhaka City, two to three playgrounds are required for every 12,500 people, each with a minimum area of one acre.
The limited number of parks and open spaces in Dhaka city are being occupied in various ways. Two years ago, it was attempted to build the Kalabagan Police Station by taking over the Tentultala ground in Kalabagan, but the ground was saved due to the protests of local residents and the intervention of the Prime Minister.
According to a study, only 16 per cent of the people in Dhaka city have access to playgrounds. The remaining 84 per cent lack such facilities. Parks and open spaces that have been occupied in Dhaka city should be reclaimed and opened to the public.
Both city corporations must take responsibility for their maintenance. No commercial establishments should be allowed to be set up in these areas. Parks and open spaces should be accessible to everyone.