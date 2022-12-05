Aimed at capturing criminals, or 10 December?

The job and responsibility of the law and order enforcing agencies is to suppress crimes. In that consideration, they can conduct drives to catch criminals anytime they want.

However, if that drive precedes a prearranged rally of the opposition it raises questions. There grows doubts and suspicions in people’s minds about the purpose of the drive.

A letter signed by the additional deputy inspector general (additional DIG) of the police headquarters stated that considering the context of two militants being snatched from police custody in Old Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court area as well as to make the victory day, Christmas and thirty first night celebrations safe and smooth, it has been decided to conduct special drives across the country till 15 December, alongside the ongoing drives.