Motorbike accidents must be curbed

Meanwhile, at a press conference on Thursday, the passenger welfare association demanded that the bus fare should be reduced and the anarchy in the seating service and collecting extra fare should be stopped. If the authorities want to maintain order on the road, they must pay attention to these demands.

The association alleges that the leaders of the Dhaka Transport Owners' Association, despite repeated announcements of shutting down the so-called 'seating service', did not implement it, which cannot be allowed to happen. There is no reason to increase bus fare more than the rate at which oil prices have risen.

In order to restore peace and order on the roads, unreasonable increase in fares on public transport should be stopped. At the same time, any vehicle including motorcycles must comply with the existing traffic rules. It should be kept in mind that anarchy on the road is not only a problem for the passengers but also for the transport owners and the workers.