Healthcare in tatters: Health workers must go to the distressed

Healthcare experts had warned already that various water-borne diseases will spread out in the flood affected areas as soon as the water recedes. Especially there looms the risk of a diarrhoea outbreak in these areas due to the lack of pure drinking water. And that’s exactly what happened in reality.

The healthcare system we have here is the one where the patients are required to go to the hospitals, clinics and physicians. The physicians or the health workers do not go to the patients. This might be acceptable under normal circumstances.

But that seems no longer a possibility for many during natural calamities like floods and cyclones. Though the water has receded in many areas the road communication could not be restored yet. In Bangladesh, Upazila Health Complexes are the main support for reaching out health care at the grass root level.