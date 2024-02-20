Loan will reduce in papers, but will it be in reality?

Bangladesh Bank has announced a new loan write-off policy relaxing the previous conditions. As per the loan write-off policy, banks can write off the default loans that have been in the bad and loss category for two years from their balance sheet. Previously, it was three years.

Besides, Bangladesh Bank imposed several restrictions to boost the recovery of write-off loans, as well as announced several incentives for the loan collectors. Banks will also form their own ‘write-off loan collection unit’ led by their managing directors, also consider the collection of write-off loans for the appointment or reappointment of managing directors. The collection of write-off loans will be considered as one of the major achievements for the reappointment of the managing director.