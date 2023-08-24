IU students’ lifetime expulsion: Safety of Fulpori must be ensured 

The expulsion of five students, including the leaders of Chhatra League, for life in the case of torturing Fulpori Khatun, a student of Kushtia Islami University (EB), will be identified as a befitting punishment for the crime. However, the university authorities did not take this decision spontaneously. They made this decision following the directions of the High Court.

On 15 July, the university’s student disciplinary committee decided to expel a residential hall unit BCL vice-president Sanjida Chowdhury and four others from all academic, residential and other activities for a year for torturing a first year student, Fulpori Khatun. The High Court said the way the guilty students were punished was not appropriate.

Instead, it asked the university authorities to follow Code of Conducts of the Students, 1987 to determine the punishment of the five guilty students. An HC bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik Al Jalil passed the order on 26 July. After that the university syndicate expelled the five for life.