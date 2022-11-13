Detrimental effects of noise pollution: Why no urgent action yet?

The Health Sciences research report makes eight recommendations to address the problem of noise pollution. These include identifying the sources of road noise pollution and taking steps to reduce levels, reducing the working hours of those working on roads and conducting regular hearing tests. We hope these recommendations will be implemented.

Noise pollution is the silent killer. Where in the rest of the world no one uses horns except in special circumstances, in our country honking is considered essential whenever on the road. The horns continue to blow for no reason. Be it the cars of state officials or passenger buses—there is no exception. To get rid of the curse of noise pollution, we need to change our mindset first.

Those who drive themselves should be conscious. And owners should warn drivers about honking. Secondly, the law against noise pollution should be enforced. The reality is that the environment department, city corporation and traffic police can stop noise pollution if they wish. But no one seems to bother about this dire problem. It is time to recognise noise pollution as a serious public health problem at the policy-making level.