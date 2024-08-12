Police resume service: May the situation become normal soon

The Sheikh Hasina government fell in the face of a movement from students and public. Afterwards, there arose anarchy all over the country while the law and order situation deteriorated as well. Even there was no scope for the people to approach the police for remedy.

Fearing public rage, police personnel fled from a number of police stations. The situation isn’t suitable for resuming police activities in all the police stations yet. However, we consider the resumption of service in a number of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) stations on Friday as a matter of great relief. With this we can be hopeful that the police activities will start over again all over the country including in Dhaka within the quickest possible time.

As reported in Prothom Alo, services resumed in 29 police stations of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) from 8:00 am on Friday, after remaining closed for three consecutive days. The police members joined their posts under the watch of army personnel.