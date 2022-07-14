No committee at non-govt educational institutions on political considerations

According to Prothom Alo, the number of non-government educational institutions in the country is 35,000, of which 29,164 are enrolled as MPO. Those self-proclaimed education enthusiasts are not interested in non-MPO educational institutions. Their enthusiasm is for MPO registered educational institutions.

Not only United College, but most of the educational institutions in the country have people from the ruling party as the chairmen of the steering committees. There were times when local MPs could be chairmen of as many educational institutions as they wished. In 2009 it was limited to four. That provision was later quashed by the High Court. After that the relatives and followers of the MPs have been made the heads of the educational institutions. When a person becomes a member or president of the management committee of an educational institution based on their political connections, he no longer remains accountable to the institution but to the person under whose influence he got the post.