Online train tickets: Why don’t we develop our own system?

Railway authorities are paying a portion of the proceeds of tickets sold to the public to the contractor. But we know from the relevant sources of the railways that the railways have never paid attention to the system of ticket sales and how to reduce the suffering of the customers. Prothom Alo correspondent says that the railways have no capacity to sell tickets online. They do not have any manpower with technical skills for this. The whole thing depends on the contractors.

The railway sector is one of the few sectors in which the government has paid more attention for development. One after another big project has been taken. The quality of service has not increased in accordance rather in many cases the suffering has increased. The price of tickets also increased over the years. But the railway authorities could not create its own system for online ticket. This is utterly unfortunate. Online facilities were supposed to be available in all the stations across the country, but it did not happen. This complication with the ticket will not end unless the dependence on the contractor is eliminated. When will the railway authorities realise this?