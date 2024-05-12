Road transport: Speed limit not the only problem

The guidelines on the speed limit of motor vehicles given from the road transport and highways division of the road transport and bridges ministry last Sunday apparently seems to be a good initiative. However, there are doubts whether this will restore order on the streets or not.

According to the guidelines, the maximum speed limit for motor car, jeep, microbus, lightweight bus-minibus and heavyweight motor vehicles will be 80 kilometres on expressways, 80 kilometres on national highways (category-A), 70 kilometres on national (category-B) and regional highways, 60 kilometres on district roads, 40 kilometres in city corporation, municipality and in district town, 40 kilometres on upazila highways and on primary urban roads in cities and 30 kilometres on shared and other roads including rural roads.

Meanwhile, bikes can run on expressways at a maximum speed of 60 kilometres and at the speed limit of 50 kilometres on highways.