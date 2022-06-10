Police can't evade responsibility for death of scientists, engineer

The untimely death of the scientists and the engineer is not just a loss for the families, but an irrevocable loss for the country too. Minister for science and technology Yeafesh Osman, expressing his sorrow of the deaths, quite correctly said, "So much of the taxpayers money, hard-earned money goes into the making of a scientist. There is no replacement for them. I express my sorrow for the persons killed in the Savar road accident."

After the road safety movement in 2018, the Prime Minister's Office formed a committee that came up with 30 directives to establish order on the roads. Other than that, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also ordered that alternative drivers be kept for long haul routes and that a driver not drive for more than five hours at a stretch.

It is apparent from the Savar accident that the directives of the prime minister and the prime minister's office have not been implemented. The road transport and bridges ministry, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, transport leaders, bus owners, drivers, highway police and all concerned quarters have taken no initiative to establish order and discipline on the roads.