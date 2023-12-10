Chhatra League didn't even leave jobseekers alone

Chaos has been prevailing at Jashore University of Science and Technology. The general students get injured in clashes between two groups of Chhatra League while teachers strike against the corruption of teachers and officials and against Chhatra League’s oppression.

Jobseekers coming to attend an exam for the post of lift operator were locked up and harassed by Chhatra League leaders and activists there.

Prothom Alo reported that total 38 candidates were called to attend the exam for 12 posts of lift operator at the campus on Thursday. Their practical exam continued from 10:00am to 3:30pm.

In the meantime, the university authorities heard news that 11 of those candidates have been locked up in the students’ hostel on the campus. Later they were released when the police arrived on the campus in the afternoon. Afterwards, candidates who were locked up attended the exam from the afternoon till night.