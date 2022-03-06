Protect rivers from people like Selim Khan

Residents of Rajrajeshwar Union in Chandpur Sadar Upazila on Friday formed a human chain demanding action to stop illegal extraction of sand with dredgers in Padma and Meghna rivers. This is not their first protest and the illegal extraction of sand is not limited to these two rivers. These sand extractors take every chance to arbitrarily extract sand from the rivers. As a result, the rivers face severe erosion resulting in displacement of the people.

On 2 March, Prothom Alo published the news of a chairman being a sand extractor. It is said that there are many sandbars in the Rajrajeshwar area, across the Meghna river in Chandpur city in Padma. For almost eight years, UP chairman Md Selim Khan has been extracting sand. His people have been extracting sand with more than two hundred dredgers round the clock.