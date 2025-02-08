Presidential pardon shouldn't be tool of those in power

The Judicial Reform Commission’s report has put forward several important recommendations which, if implemented, are expected to enhance transparency and accountability not only within the judiciary but also across various aspects of state governance.

On Wednesday, the Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus received the report from the head of the judicial reforms commission, Justice Shah Abu Nayeem Mominur Rahman. One particular aspect of this report that has drawn attention is the recommendation to restrict the president’s power of pardon.

Article 49 of our constitution states: “The President shall have the power to grant pardons, reprieves and respites, to remit, to suspend or commute any sentence passed by any court, tribunal or any authority.” Similar provisions exist in many other countries. However, the manner in which past governments have exploited this provision for arbitrary use of presidential clemency, is not only alarming but also contradictory to the principles of the rule of law.