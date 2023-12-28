Clashes of the candidates spreading fear among people

The 7-January-election has spread considerable electoral heat up despite not being a participatory one. Especially, the conflict between the Awami League nominated candidates and the independent candidates of the party has reached such a level that nobody is ready to compromise any space for anybody.
The followers of the contesting candidates are engaging in conflicts with one another, vandalising temporary electoral offices and carrying out attacks with crude bombs.
However, the most notable incident occurred in Raninagar of Naogaon where supporters of Awami League candidate surrounded the wife of an independent candidate and his supporters as they went for election campaign. Later, a clash broke out between the two sides.
Similar incidents of assaulting the supporters of opposition candidates were also reported in several other places in Kushtia, Gazipur, Faridpur, Rangpur, Patuakhali, Meherpur, Jamalpur and Narayanganj.
In the Manikganj-2 constituency, a supporter of the AL nominated candidate threatened to severe hands if someone ‘dares’ not to vote for the boat symbol. In another constituency, supporters of the Awami League candidate threatened the voter of a bitter consequence if they do not vote for the boat symbol. Meanwhile, there are several reports of supporters of the independent candidates vandalising the electoral camps of the ruling party candidates.
The Election Commission (EC) officials are exchanging views with the candidates in different constituencies to make them aware about the electoral code of conduct. They are also ordering the law enforcement agencies to take action in this regard. However, nothing seems to work.
The main reason behind these clashes is that the top leadership of the ruling party has encouraged its local leaders to run for the polls as independent candidates against the AL nominated candidate in every constituency. It has made them believe that they can do whatever they want.
Usually the voters are the main driving force of an election and candidates go to them and request them to vote for him or her. However, this time being a candidate has become the key factor.
The competition in an election is based on the policy, ideals and activities of the political parties. There is almost no chance of such competitions this time as the BNP and other likeminded parties have boycotted the polls.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader recently said the European Union (EU) delegation asked them who will be the opposition in this election. It means that people already know who is going to form the next government.
A Prothom Alo report on Wednesday provided details about the places where the electoral code of conducts have been violated by the candidates in the Dhaka-5 constituency.
It shows that the candidates running for the polls from this constituency established electoral camps arbitrarily ignoring the electoral codes. In some places they blocked the roads and even the footpaths for setting up the electoral camps. In addition, many are violating the EC order to not run electoral campaigns using mikes after 8:00 pm. This is the scenario of every constituency wherever there is an influential candidate, not only in the Dhaka-5 constituency.
The ruling party has called the people of the country to be on alert regarding the sabotages being carried out by the opposition party. But they are not taking any action against the leaders of activists of their own party who are engaging themselves in clashes over the elections.
Not only the activities of the opposition party, but also the ‘conflict’ between the candidates of the ruling party are creating an atmosphere of fear among the people.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the situation will calm down once the armed forces take to the streets ahead of the polls. Does it mean the law enforcement agencies are unable to stop the clashes? Does it mean that these clashes among the contesting candidates are to continue until the deployment of the armed forces?