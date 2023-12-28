Clashes of the candidates spreading fear among people

The 7-January-election has spread considerable electoral heat up despite not being a participatory one. Especially, the conflict between the Awami League nominated candidates and the independent candidates of the party has reached such a level that nobody is ready to compromise any space for anybody.

The followers of the contesting candidates are engaging in conflicts with one another, vandalising temporary electoral offices and carrying out attacks with crude bombs.

However, the most notable incident occurred in Raninagar of Naogaon where supporters of Awami League candidate surrounded the wife of an independent candidate and his supporters as they went for election campaign. Later, a clash broke out between the two sides.

Similar incidents of assaulting the supporters of opposition candidates were also reported in several other places in Kushtia, Gazipur, Faridpur, Rangpur, Patuakhali, Meherpur, Jamalpur and Narayanganj.