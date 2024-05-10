Public universities without land or buildings need their own campuses

The government has forced private universities into shifting to their own campuses by pressurising them in different ways and that is a positive thing. In fact the UGC guidelines also states that these educational institutes are obligated to move into their own campus within seven years of their establishment.

But there are no such obligations or much of a control from UGC when it comes to public universities. As a result, many of the public universities are running out of rented houses or some school and college buildings year after years.

According to University Grants Commission (UGC) data, the number of public universities not having their own campuses is 18, most of which are specialised universities for science and technology, digital and agricultural studies.

The government made acts to set up these universities in 2013 and then in several other years after that. Teachers have been appointed and students have been given admission yet, there have been no arrangements of setting up permanent campuses for them all.