'Pool' for VC appointment: Consider UGC proposal

When allegations of various irregularities are being raised against the vice-chancellors of quite a few public universities and their loyalty towards party politics is crossing the limits, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed to fill the top three positions of the university, vice-chancellor, pro vice-chancellor and treasurer by forming a pool of eminent educators.

The 14-point recommendation suggested for higher education in the annual UGC report of 2022 addressed the issue of vice-chancellor, pro vice-chancellor and treasurer appointment as well. UGC submits a report containing various data on the universities and the condition of higher studies in the country to the government every year.

However, why the report from 2022 would be submitted a year later isn’t clear. Why the report published with the data and facts from 2022 wouldn’t be submitted within the first three months of 2023? When their recommendations get published the situation has changed quite a lot.