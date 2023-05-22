What is EC doing to create a proper environment?

In the upcoming elections to the five city corporations, there are no signs of the festive environment in which elections are generally held in in our country.

Gazipur city polls will be held on 25 May. Next the polls are supposed to be held in Khulna and Barishal on 12 June and in Rajshahi and Sylhet on 21 June. BNP has already declared its boycott of the city polls.

Many had assumed, though, that two-time mayor, Ariful Haque Choudhury, may be a candidate in Sylhet. However, as he decided not to contest finally, all five city polls have turned one-sided.

Despite announcing the next national elections to be held with ballots, why the Election Commission has decided on holding the city polls with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is not comprehensible.

While excitement over the polls hasn’t arisen yet in the other four cities, election campaign in Gazipur is already in the final stage.