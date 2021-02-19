RAJUK must stop flouting rules in plot allocation

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) for years has been plundering in the name of allocating plots of land in the capital city. People loyal to the government including lawmakers, top government officials and professionals, get these plots. This gave rise to news headlines on “Awami League village” and “BNP village,” given the scale of irregularities and anarchy in allotting of RAJUK plots. And anyone elected as member of parliament is certain to get a RAJUK plot.

On 14 February, Prothom Alo ran a report with the headline “MPs allotted plots in Dhaka flouting rules”. According to the report, at least 285 people have been allotted various types of plots in the reserved quota by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) over the last three years. Of them, 149 people are incumbent and former members of parliament (MPs) while others range from top bureaucrats to office assistants as well as former Chhatara League and Mahila Awami League leaders.