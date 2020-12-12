Remove illegal structures on Buriganga, punish encroachers

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) recently removed illegal structures set up by influential persons on land grabbed along the river Buriganga. However, it depends on the next steps of the government whether their move will be able to restore Buriganga to its original state. BIWTA had carried out several such drives in the past, but the influential encroachers remained undeterred, using loopholes in the law and their muscle to continue occupying the river.

Several structures of the Dhaka-7 member of parliament Haji Salim were removed in the drive carried out last Sunday and Monday by BIWTA. Illegal structures erected by other influential persons in Imamganj and Sowarighat were also removed. Buriganga’s original channel has been destroyed because of these unauthorised structures. BIWTA could not remove all illegal structures on the river due to certain court restraints.