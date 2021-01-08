Returning migrant workers need loans and training

Bangladeshi expatriate workers are going through various problems due to the global coronavirus outbreak. Most of our workers who were abroad were involved in construction and various other occupations. Coronavirus has reduced the demand for these jobs in many countries. Due to this, a large number of expatriate workers had to return to the country. Many of them are the sole bread earners of the family. Now not only are the returning workers in a crisis, but so are their families.

Remittances from expatriate workers inflate our foreign exchange reserves and boosts our economy. According to a report of Prothom Alo on Thursday, 408,000 expatriate workers returned to the country last year. Although it is normal for workers to come and go, the number of workers who returned from abroad last year is much higher than the number who went to various countries. This is one of the reasons for concern.